Governor Kawira Mwangaza Reveals Why She Removed MCAs From Whatsapp Group

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has defended her decision to remove MCAs from a Whatsapp group by stating that she was holding veto power as the group administrator.

The first-time governor stated in a media briefing on Monday October 24 that she saw no need for the group because its members were not on good terms.

She criticized the ward representatives for allegedly filing complaints with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“I am the one who created the group, how do you stay in the same group with people you do not have an understanding with? You can’t.

“If you see it is not working, then you remove them, and that is not a matter to report to the EACC,” the governor stated.

Kawira revealed that the MCAs were attempting to coerce her into releasing the ward funds off the books.

“Let the speaker bring the document that shows the amount of money that you want. Whether it is Ksh 200,000 or Ksh 200 million per year, I am ready to give you provided that it is written in the law,”

“I want it in a written document so that you do not throw me under the bus with the ward fund like you did when you claimed I have not made myself accessible to you,” she added.

Governor Mwangaza also criticized the media for publishing a story that placed her in the crosshairs of the EACC due to irregular appointments to the county government.

“We as the county government of Meru have not received any formal communication from the EACC. We have not been served with any papers and after they do, we are in a good position to give all the relevant answers.

“I think it was unprocedural for the media to air such a story without reaching out to the governor and hear out from her side,” she stated.

