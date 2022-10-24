Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Governor Kawira Mwangaza Reveals Why She Removed MCAs From Whatsapp Group

By

Published

20221024 180426

Kawira Mwangaza

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has defended her decision to remove MCAs from a Whatsapp group by stating that she was holding veto power as the group administrator. 

The first-time governor stated in a media briefing on Monday October 24 that she saw no need for the group because its members were not on good terms.

She criticized the ward representatives for allegedly filing complaints with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“I am the one who created the group, how do you stay in the same group with people you do not have an understanding with? You can’t.

“If you see it is not working, then you remove them, and that is not a matter to report to the EACC,” the governor stated.

Kawira revealed that the MCAs were attempting to coerce her into releasing the ward funds off the books.

“Let the speaker bring the document that shows the amount of money that you want. Whether it is Ksh 200,000 or Ksh 200 million per year, I am ready to give you provided that it is written in the law,”

“I want it in a written document so that you do not throw me under the bus with the ward fund like you did when you claimed I have not made myself accessible to you,” she added.

Governor Mwangaza also criticized the media for publishing a story that placed her in the crosshairs of the EACC due to irregular appointments to the county government.

“We as the county government of Meru have not received any formal communication from the EACC. We have not been served with any papers and after they do, we are in a good position to give all the relevant answers.

“I think it was unprocedural for the media to air such a story without reaching out to the governor and hear out from her side,” she stated.

Also Read: Governor Kawira Mwangaza Reveals Why She Appointed Her Husband to Meru County

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019