Politics

Governor Kivutha Kibwana Makes Sharp U-Turn, Endorses BBI after Meeting Baba








Mutua, Kibwana Endorse BBI

(KDRTV) – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has made a sharp U-turn and announced that he now endorses the BBI Bill.

While addressing the media on Monday, the second term county boss said he had reached the decision to support the proposals after consulting with the electorate. He said the increase in county revenue allocation from 15% to 35% will change the lives of Makueni residents.

“I have listened to the voice of the people in the just concluded BBI Public Participation forums. Wananchi said the 15 percent revenue allocation to counties had greatly transformed rural economies. In that regard, I wish to respect the will of the people & ask MCAs to do the same,” he said through a tweet.

Kibwana, together with his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua, met MCAs from the two counties on Monday where they asked them to respect the will of the people and pass the Bill.

However, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr claimed that two Public Participations events returned different results last week.

“Public participation by Makueni Executive returned a negative verdict in BBI with a long contrived resolution. The Assembly did similar public participation two days later and they returned a positive verdict,” Kilonzo tweeted.

Kibwana has been one of the most vocal critics of the BBI report. He was among a team of Kenyans who launched the Linda Katiba Movement with a view of campaigning against the report.

However, he surprisingly held a meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga last week, leading to speculation that he had changed tune on the report.

The Governor is among the politicians who have declared their interest in the 2022 Presidential race.

