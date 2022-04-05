Connect with us

Politics

Governor Lenolkulal Joins Ruto Campaign Team

unnamed 4 20

Photo of Governor Moses Lenolkulal speaking at DP Ruto’s official Karen residence. image courtesy.

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has shelved his senatorial ambitions running on a United Democratic Alliance party ticket.

The embattled governor will now be part of Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign team.

“We welcome Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal to the Kenya Kwanza presidential campaign team,”

“He has graciously vacated his senatorial aspiration for Steve Lelegwe who will be defending his Samburu seat in the August 9 General Election.” DP Ruto wrote on Twitter.

Lenolkulal now joins his counterparts Josphat Nanok of Turkana and Salim Mvurya of Kwale in the Ruto campaign team.

Other members of the campaign team include; Karisa Munyika, Seth Panyako, Nicholas Marete,
Kirwa Rono, Former ANC strategist Eliud Owalo, Kanake Mugo, Mary Emase and Rotich Kipkemoi.

The outgoing governor was elected on a URP and Jubilee Party ticket in 2013 and 2017 general elections.

Also Read 5 Governors Join Uhuru, Raila Campaign Team

