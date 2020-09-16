Ruto Allies To Commence “Messy” Revenge Against President Uhuru

(KDRTV)-Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto had warned that they were equipping to launch an act of messy revenge against President Uhuru Kenyatta after they claimed he betrayed their boss.

The politicians claim that the president is coordinating schemes to thwart the DP`s 2022 political ambitions

KDRTV now notes that politicians the Ruto`s are planning to mess up administrative plans by the President as part of seemingly their “messy” revenge.

KDRTV has established the politicians supporting Ruto are set to seek orders from the court to stop the Building Bridges Initiative proceedings

If they would do it successfully, then, president Uhuru Kenyatta will suffer a big blow since their bid to amend the constitution and change the government structure would be impeded

Reports have disclosed that DP Ruto`s allies- Kandara MP Alice Wahome sought help from the court to barricade the Nairobi Metropolitan services boss Major General Mohamed Badi from attending Cabinet meetings

KDRTV understands that Wahome is hailing from President Uhuru`s stronghold and her petition reveals disobedience the head of state

Recently, the antagonism between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy have stretched as Uhuru ally, Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu asked the Director of Criminal Investigations to investigate DP Ruto and his allies over asserted incitement

The DP camp is allegedly on their final stage to file the petition block BBI process

“We expected the petition to be filed today (Tuesday). I am sure it will come through as soon as everything has been finalised,” a source told the Star

KDRTV understands that this would not be the first time Ruto`s allies are attempting to the BBI.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga had been quoted saying the nothing can stop BBI, however, political rivals had hinted that Kenyas want money in their pocket and not the constitution amendment

“I don’t know what is being amended…to the best of my knowledge, this whole push is by leaders, not by the people. People at this moment are concerned about jobs, about their livelihoods,” Ruto said late last month.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Emurua Dikirr s Johana Ng eno was recently arrested and charged with an incitement

Ruto has recently said that he is here to stay and nothing would stop his bid for the top sit in 2022.

