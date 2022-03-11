Headed to UDA? Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Resigns from Jubilee

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has resigned from the ruling Jubilee party ahead of the August 9 general elections.

In a letter addressed to the party, the former Governor stated that his exit from Jubilee was necessitated by his plan to join a party of choice ahead of the upcoming general elections.

“Please accept this letter as my formal notice of resignation as a member of Jubilee Party effective March 10, 2022. This is in the exercise of my rights to belong to a political party of my choice as enshrined under the Constitution of Kenya,” his letter to the party read in part.

Sonko went on to thank the party officials who stood by him during the County Assembly and Senate hearings on his impeachment.

“I would like to thank the party leadership for this support that they provided me while I was serving as a Governor of the Nairobi City County before I was illegally, unconstitutionally, unlawfully and maliciously removed from office and hope they can help change this country for the better,” he added.

Did you miss this?

Sonko’s resignation comes barely two days after he was banned from stepping into the US over graft.

Sonko is aiming to reclaim the Nairobi county gubernatorial seat, which is currently held by Ann Kananu Mwendwa.

Sonko will battle out with Richard Ngatia, Johnson Sakaja, and Tim Wanyonyi who have shown interest in the seat.

It’s not clear which party Sonko will join but he is likely to join Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA as they have a close relationship.