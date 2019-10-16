Heavily Armed Policemen Arrest Aisha Jumwa in Early Morning Drama (VIDEO)

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa was arrested from her residence in Kakuyuni area in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. According to a video shared on her social media, she was escorted by heavily armed policemen to an unknown destination.

Currently, I have been arrested at my residence in Kakuyuni and am being taken to unknown destination with high guarded security officers.#WeStandWithAishaJumwa pic.twitter.com/jrApgg0zAI — Hon. Aisha Jumwa, Malindi MP. (@HonJumwa) October 16, 2019

The arrest follows the fracas that ensued at the home of ODM candidate Reuben Katana in Ganda ward on Tuesday evening. A man was shot dead in the fracas that started after Jumwa allegedly stormed a private meeting despite being warned by police.

Jumwa stormed the meeting accusing the ODM candidate of campaigning when the campaign period was over. However, she was told that the meeting was between Katana and ODM agents to plan for Thursday’s by-elections.

The deceased Ngumbao Jola, an uncle to Katana, was shot on the shoulder and died upon arrival at Malindi Hospital.

There have been different theories on who fired the shot with social media awash with misleading stories.

ODM Director of Communication Phillip Etale accused Jumwa of using police to frustrate the meeting. He said the deceased was shot by someone from her security team.



Citizen TV reported on Tuesday night that the MP had been arrested over the fracas. But she denied this allegations on her social media pages.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa arrested after man shot dead during chaos at the home of Ganda Ward ODM candidate Ruben Katana, police say. #NewsNight pic.twitter.com/xneqbpWbnQ — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) October 15, 2019

Our sources intimated to us that ODM politicians led by Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi camped at the Malindi Police Station on Tuesday night demanding for the arrest of Jumwa and her goons.

Despite being an ODM member, Jumwa has been supporting an independent candidate Omar Mohammed. Mohammed was elected on an ODM ticket in the 2017 elections but ditched Raila’s party after his election was nullified.

