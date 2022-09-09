Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Hefty Packages & Allowances Amason Kingi is Set To Receive As Senate Speaker

By

Published

20220909 092858

Amason Kingi was on Thursday September 8 elected as the Senate speaker after 45 out 67 senators voted for him. 

The former Kilifi Governor is set to earn Ksh sh1,160,000 monthly gross salary and be provided with an official residence equipped with all utilities. 

“The official residence shall be a physical building/house owned by the government. The benefit shall not be commuted to cash in lieu of an official residence,” SRC states. 

 In addition, he will be entitled to 24 hour security protection, as determined by the Inspector General of Police.

Kingi, who was nominated by the Kenya Kwanza Coalition will also be eligible for a Ksh 10 million personal car loan.

Amason Kingi will also have access to a mortgage of up to Ksh 40 million.

“The car loan and mortgage shall be administered and managed centrally by the Parliamentary Service Commission within existing applicable regulations to govern the schemes, and subject to the availability of funds,” the SRC notice reads. 

Kingi will be entitled to  monthly airtime worth Ksh 25,000. In addition, the former Magarini member of parliament will receive up to Ksh 10 million in medical coverage. It will cover his wife and children under the age of twenty.

Upon completion of his term as senate speaker, Kingi will receive a retirement package determined by the SRC.

However, he will not be eligible for plenary sitting allowances, as the SRC has eliminated the allowances previously enjoyed by lawmakers.

Other benefits will be accorded to him in accordance with SRC guidelines and the Parliamentary Service Commission’s proposal.

Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party leader had an easy win in the Senate Speaker race after Kalonzo Musyoka withdrew from contesting for the job. 

Others who were interested in the seat include; Fredrick Karuri Muchiri, George Njoroge Kuria, George Bush, Isaac Polo and Beatrice Kathomi.

Kingi will be deputized by Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi. 

Also Read: Amason Jeffah Kingi Elected as New Senate Speaker 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020