Hefty Packages & Allowances Amason Kingi is Set To Receive As Senate Speaker

Amason Kingi was on Thursday September 8 elected as the Senate speaker after 45 out 67 senators voted for him.

The former Kilifi Governor is set to earn Ksh sh1,160,000 monthly gross salary and be provided with an official residence equipped with all utilities.

“The official residence shall be a physical building/house owned by the government. The benefit shall not be commuted to cash in lieu of an official residence,” SRC states.

In addition, he will be entitled to 24 hour security protection, as determined by the Inspector General of Police.

Kingi, who was nominated by the Kenya Kwanza Coalition will also be eligible for a Ksh 10 million personal car loan.

Amason Kingi will also have access to a mortgage of up to Ksh 40 million.

“The car loan and mortgage shall be administered and managed centrally by the Parliamentary Service Commission within existing applicable regulations to govern the schemes, and subject to the availability of funds,” the SRC notice reads.

Kingi will be entitled to monthly airtime worth Ksh 25,000. In addition, the former Magarini member of parliament will receive up to Ksh 10 million in medical coverage. It will cover his wife and children under the age of twenty.

Upon completion of his term as senate speaker, Kingi will receive a retirement package determined by the SRC.

However, he will not be eligible for plenary sitting allowances, as the SRC has eliminated the allowances previously enjoyed by lawmakers.

Other benefits will be accorded to him in accordance with SRC guidelines and the Parliamentary Service Commission’s proposal.

Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party leader had an easy win in the Senate Speaker race after Kalonzo Musyoka withdrew from contesting for the job.

Others who were interested in the seat include; Fredrick Karuri Muchiri, George Njoroge Kuria, George Bush, Isaac Polo and Beatrice Kathomi.

Kingi will be deputized by Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi.

