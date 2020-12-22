Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

How Chogoria Police Boss Abducted, Raped 4 Boys in His House

Avatar

By

Published

DCI Storms Goldenscape Offices Seizes Five Employees Computers
DCI Headquarters

(KDRTV) – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a senior police accused of abducting four boys and sodomizing them in his house.

Police inspector John Marete, who is in charge of Ntumu Police Station, is alleged to have abducted the four boys aged between 14 and 19 years and sodomized them for an unspecified period of time. The boys were found in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, sleeping on the floor of the officer’s house.

“This morning some minutes past midnight, our officers rescued four boys aged between 14-15 years and two young adults of 18 & 19 years, from the yoke of sodomy.

“Upon expeditious interrogation of the boys, it was established that the senior officer has been sodomizing them for an unspecified period. The suspect has since been placed in custody pending further investigations and arraignment,” DCI said in a statement.

The crime busters said the arrest was made after they were tipped off by a member of the public. DCI has urged Kenyans to continue being vigilant and provide such information to the police.

“We thank the member of the public who provided information leading to the perpetrator’s arrest. Equally, we appeal to Kenyans to continue making such reports anonymously, through the DCI emergency toll-free line 0800722203, for decisive action by our detectives,” the George Kinoti-led team said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,

You May Also Like

UHURU RAILA BIG HANDSHAKE UHURU RAILA BIG HANDSHAKE

Politics

How Uhuru and Raila are Plotting to Avoid Nairobi County by-elections

(KDRTV) – The handshake team is plotting to avoid a divisive by-election in the Nairobi Gubernatorial race by ensuring only one candidate is cleared....

1 day ago
Ruto and Sonko Ruto and Sonko

News

Nairobi Governor Race: DP William Ruto to Team up with Mike Sonko?

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto could team up with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and support one candidate in the highly anticipated by-elections....

1 day ago
skynews boris johnson coronavirus 5212551 skynews boris johnson coronavirus 5212551

Politics

New Coronavirus Strain Appears in London, UK Full Travel Shutdown

(KDRTV)-Reports of a new highly contagious Covid-19 strain appearing in the UK sent countries into safe mode. Europe, the US and Canada moving to...

12 hours ago
UQ6NNX5X5YK7ZLHNCDA2UQAR4U UQ6NNX5X5YK7ZLHNCDA2UQAR4U

News

Help is Coming, $900 Billion Covid-19 Relief Package Announced

(KDRTV)- A deal was reached on Sunday, December 21st by Congressional leaders of both parties for what is now called a ‘Bipartisan Breakthrough’, the...

15 hours ago