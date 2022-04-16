Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

How DP Ruto Has Defeated Raila in Conducting  Party Primaries

By

Published

20220315 095443

If the nomination results are any indication, Deputy President William Ruto appears to have defeated Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga in the party primary contest.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party which is allied to Ruto held its primaries on Thursday, while Raila Odinga’s ODM, is scheduled to conclude on April 21.

Despite widespread outrage within both parties over electoral malpractices and pockets of violence in their perceived strongholds, the country has seen big names fall in the UDA, while the consistent trend of incumbents in ODM retaining their seats despite protests and numerous appeals lodged with the party’s appeals board has cast doubt on the party’s process.

While Dr Ruto has taken a hands-on approach to the primaries, ensuring that the people’s will is reflected in the outcome, Mr Odinga appears to have let the elections board run the show, allowing incumbents to easily infiltrate the system and subvert the people’s will, a scenario that has resulted in all MPs being re-elected in Mr Odinga’s strongholds of Siaya and Homa Bay Counties.

On the other side, Mr Odinga has yet to address concerns made by his party’s aspirants.

Some of Raila Odinga’s close allies who have received direct tickets include; Siaya Senator James Orengo (Governor), Dr Oburu Oginga (Senator, Siaya), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Governor, Kisumu), Gladys Wanga (Governor, Homa Bay) and Ochilo Ayacko (Governor, Migori)

Also read Details of UDA Party’s New Headquarters in Ngong Road

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020