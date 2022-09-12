Connect with us

How Kabogo Wasted His Chance to Sit in the Kenya Kwanza Government

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo is the only Kenya Kwanza principal who is missing from President-elect William Ruto’s high table ahead of his swearing-in ceremony in Kasarani on Tuesday.

The Tujibebe Wakenya party leader was not kicked out of the Kenya Kwanza inner circle but he blundered himself out of glory by his own mouth.

His fellow principals who maintained discipline and loyalty are now set to enjoy fruits from William Ruto’s government with some like Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi already getting the National Assembly and Senate speakers’ seats.

Kabogo’s blunder began on June 15, 2022, when Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua was on a campaign trail in Kiambu County. Gachagua told the locals to vote for a six-piece (for only UDA candidates from ward rep to President).

This did not sit well with Kabogo, who saw himself to be on par with William Ruto as an alliance principal. In his perspective, Rigathi Gachagua and anyone below him were his juniors.

He made a scene as he used his strong public address system to confront Gachagua.  Kabogo also exchanged insults with Kimani Wamatangi and threatened each other with a fight.

William Ruto Moses Wetangula and William Kabogo

William Ruto Moses Wetangula and William Kabogo

Kabogo went on and filed a complaint with the Kenya Kwanza secretariat, asking for an explanation for his position in the power structure.

The former Juja MP escalated his war to TV stations as he dared William Ruto to come out and explain how he arrived at Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

“Kenya Kwanza has turned into a marriage that is one-sided. We are all in it but our joint presidential candidate is campaigning for his UDA candidates in the same meetings that we have attended. I decided to call it a day but make the necessary noise,” Kabogo said in an interview with KTN news.

In the August 9 General elections, the UDA wave sept Kabogo as Kimani Wamatangi got 348,371 votes against Kabogo’s 106,980.

This humbled Kabogo to silence and has reduced him to a TV fan who will witness his fellow principals reap from their loyalty, discipline, and patience.

