How Kenya Kwanza & Azimio Camps are Planning to Have Huge Voter Turnout on Tuesday 

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza Alliance have instructed its grassroots people to mobilize voters at each of the 46,220 polling stations across the country.

In a new battle for high voter turnout on Tuesday, the two factions have instructed their candidates for governor, senator, woman representative, member of parliament, and county assembly to deploy their machinery and networks to get voters to polling stations. In an effort to increase voter turnout, counties like Kisumu have ordered the shutdown of bars and other entertainment venues until after the election. Other regions are likewise urging service providers, including as shopkeepers and boda boda drivers, to only interact with voters.

The strategists of both Deputy President William Ruto and his chief opponent, Raila Odinga, feel that the elections will be decided by voter turnout in their respective strongholds.

According to ODM chairman John Mbadi Raila Odinga has asked him to organize the adoption of polling stations in Nyanza by party leaders.

Mbadi stated that a number of party luminaries had been withdrawn from the national campaign to concentrate on mobilizing the traditional voter bases.

“Three weeks ago the party leader asked me to withdraw from the national campaigns and retreat to Luo Nyanza counties. We have to fired and energised our base for a high turnout,” Mbadi told the Nation Newspaper.

“Each county is working on adopt a polling station. We have recruited agents to ensure everyone is mobilised to vote for our candidate,” he added.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on the other hand has appealed to their candidates and supporters to assist the elderly and the sick in reaching the polls.

“We expect our candidates to use their grassroots networks to ensure everyone in their regions turn up and cast their votes. We are also asking Kenyans to work closely with their neighbours in ensuring everyone votes,” UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina said.

Raila Odinga is targeting high turnout in his Nyanza, Western and Coast regions while DP Ruto is aiming at Rift Valley and Mt Kenya regions.

