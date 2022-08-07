Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

How Kenya Kwanza & Azimio Camps are Planning to Have Huge Voter Turnout on Tuesday 

By

Published

20220801 173845

Ruto Raila

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza Alliance have instructed its grassroots people to mobilize voters at each of the 46,220 polling stations across the country. 

In a new battle for high voter turnout on Tuesday, the two factions have instructed their candidates for governor, senator, woman representative, member of parliament, and county assembly to deploy their machinery and networks to get voters to polling stations. In an effort to increase voter turnout, counties like Kisumu have ordered the shutdown of bars and other entertainment venues until after the election. Other regions are likewise urging service providers, including as shopkeepers and boda boda drivers, to only interact with voters.

The strategists of both Deputy President William Ruto and his chief opponent, Raila Odinga, feel that the elections will be decided by voter turnout in their respective strongholds.

According to ODM chairman John Mbadi Raila Odinga has  asked him to organize the adoption of polling stations in Nyanza by party leaders.

Mbadi stated that a number of party luminaries had been withdrawn from the national campaign to concentrate on mobilizing the traditional voter bases.

“Three weeks ago the party leader asked me to withdraw from the national campaigns and retreat to Luo Nyanza counties. We have to fired and energised our base for a high turnout,” Mbadi told the Nation Newspaper. 

“Each county is working on adopt a polling station. We have recruited agents to ensure everyone is mobilised to vote for our candidate,” he added. 

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on the other hand has appealed to their candidates and supporters to assist the elderly and the sick in reaching the polls.

 “We expect our candidates to use their grassroots networks to ensure everyone in their regions turn up and cast their votes. We are also asking Kenyans to work closely with their neighbours in ensuring everyone votes,” UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina said. 

Raila Odinga is targeting high turnout in his Nyanza, Western and Coast regions while DP Ruto is aiming at Rift Valley and Mt Kenya regions. 

Also Read: Raila Promises Ruto a Handshake if He Wins or Losses Tuesday’s Presidential Elections

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020