I am Confident of Winning on Tuesday- Raila Odinga

20220528 204652

Azimio La Umoja, presidential contender Raila Odinga has expressed confidence that he will win Tuesday’s general election, while also urging his supporters to keep calm during the process.

Speaking to the media after  attending interfaith prayers at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Raila said that together with his running mate Martha Karua they will accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they win or lose.

He stated that Kenya has made great strides in fostering democracy and that everyone should work diligently to preserve it.

“Mathew 18: 19-20 “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them,” Raila stated.

Odinga declared during his farewell speech to his fans at the Kasarani stadium on Saturday that he is willing to shake hands with his primary challenger, Deputy President William Ruto, regardless of whether he wins or loses the general election next week.

Raila Odinga stated that this will bolster the spirit of reconciliation following the election’s heated contest.

He stated that his political ambitions extend beyond himself and depend on the goodwill of the nation.

The battle for votes between the two frontrunners has been characterized by mudslinging and accusations of rigging, leading to the elections being referred to as a “cutthroat” contest.

“I want to assure Kenyans that I will continue with this handshake doctrine, the doctrine of unclenching the fist. For the sake of Kenya, I will shake the hand of my rivals and pay the political price if I have to. I will shake the hands if I win, and I will shake the hands if I don’t,” Odinga said.

Also Read: Ruto Agrees to Handshake Raila After August 9 Polls, Gives Demands to be Followed 

