Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

I am Ready to Go Home! Governor Mike Sonko Dares Uhuru to Impeach Him

Avatar

By

Published

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has insisted he does not need a savior and will go home if he is impeached by the County Assembly.

86 MCAs appended their signatures on the governor’s impeachment motion paving way for his ouster from City Hall.

KDRTV had reported earlier that the governor’s woes emanate from his refusal to approve the county budget, which allocated Ksh 27.1B to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), a body the governor says is illegal.

Read Also: Details of Sonko’s Midnight Meeting with Ruto

Sonko now insists that he will not cede on his stand that NMS is illegal and will not give it a single coin.

“I don’t need to be saved, I will stand firm like the Senate when they were dealing with the County Revenue Bill. I will not, I shall not and I’m not going to append my signature to give funds to an illegal entity,” the governor said in a tweet.

He further claimed that there is life after politics, after all, his late father was not a politician.

“I’m ready to go home as I said before there’s life after politics. My father was not a politician,” He added.

It has widely been reported that the call to impeach Sonko came from State House, with President Uhuru Kenyatta said to be fed up with the governor’s insults.

The Nairobi County Assembly leadership also held a meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill office. The meeting discussed how to whip MCAs to support the impeachment motion. This could be why a whooping 86 lawmakers signed the motion (only 82 are needed to send Sonko packing).

If impeached, Nairobi speaker Benson Mutura shall temporarily assume office with IEBC expected to hold elections within 90 days after impeachment.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Ruto has opposed the BBI Report Ruto has opposed the BBI Report

News

William Ruto Emerges from Hideout after Missing BBI Launch

(KDRTV)  – Deputy President William Ruto has insisted that the country can still have a non-contested referendum despite the launch of the collection of...

2 days ago
maradona maradona

Sports

Football Legend Diego Maradona is dead

The World Football fraternity is wailing the passing on of one of the greatest football star who reigned in the 80s and 90s.

2 days ago
DJNOrMR82Sraila sonko handshake DJNOrMR82Sraila sonko handshake

Politics

How President Uhuru, Raila Plotted Governor Mike Sonko’s Impeachment

(KDRTV) – Details have emerged of behind the scenes intrigues that led to the tabling of a fresh motion to impeach Governor Mike Sonko...

4 hours ago
EnqqCFsXMAEBIYn EnqqCFsXMAEBIYn

Politics

Raila Odinga Denies Claims BBI Report was Amended Behind his Back

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has quashed reports that the BBI bill was amended behind his back. Several media outlets and even a...

22 hours ago