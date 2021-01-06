Connect with us

Politics

IEBC Clears Ferdinand Waititu in Nairobi Governor Race

unnamed 7
Ferdinand Waititu

(KDRTV) – Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu can breathe a sigh of relief after his name was gazetted by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC) as one of the candidates in the Nairobi Gubernatorial race.

Waititu, who will contest for the seat as an independent candidate, moved to court on Monday to contest IEBC’s decision to bar him from the race over integrity issues.

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati announced last week that impeached leaders cannot seek political positions. Waititu was impeached as Kiambu Governor in January 2020.

In the petition, the former Embakasi MP argued that he deserves to contest in the Nairobi race as he has not been found guilty of any crimes.

“As it stands, the applicant in this matter has not been convicted of any crime and has fully complied with all electoral guidelines provided when running for the aforementioned electoral position,” the court was told.

Read Also: Two William Ruto Allies Join Nairobi Governor Race

The Nairobi race has attracted 11 independent candidates. Four candidates: Dennis Waweru, Agnes Kagure, Betty Adhiambo, Alex Kipchirchir, and Habib Omar will contest under Jubilee Party primaries scheduled for Monday next week.

However, this cannot happen as the court suspended the by-election following a petition filed by Governor Mike Sonko.

Meanwhile, a Nairobi court on Tuesday paved way for the swearing-in of Ann Mwenda Kananu as Nairobi Deputy Governor after a voter withdrew a case challenging her nomination.

Pundits believe that the move could be another way to avoid the high-stake Nairobi by-election, as Ms Kananu could become Governor.

