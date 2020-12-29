Nairobi Governor Race! Two William Ruto Allies Join the Nairobi Battle

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga faction has attracted two candidates in the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-elections.

As we reported on Tuesday, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been cleared to vie as an independent candidate in the elections slated for February next year. Waititu was impeached by the Senate in January this year.

Prior to his impeachment, he was a close ally of the DP, and even publicly announced that he was being haunted out of office because of his support for the DP. When his impeachment was discussed on the floor of the Senate, lawmakers allied to the DP voted against his impeachment.

In March this year, Waititu dramatically appeared at former President Daniel Arap Moi’s home where he announced that he was a KANU member. Despite that, we believe he still holds a special place in Tanga Tanga.

However, Waititu must first clear with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

KDRTV also understands that former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru has also been cleared for the race. The Jesus Is Alive Ministries’ bishop had previously declared that she will be going for the top seat as a hustler candidate.

Wanjiru and Ruto are close allies. The DP graced a fundraiser to build a mega business project at her church located in the heart of Nairobi early this month. Most of the leaders who accompanied the DP urged Wanjiru to beat for the Nairobi seat in 2022. That was days before Senators affirmed Sonko’s impeachment.

Lawmakers allied to Ruto have confided to KDRTV that they are spoiling for a fight in Nairobi. Buoyed by their emphatic win in the Msambweni by-election, the Tanga Tanga faction wants to make a statement in the capital.