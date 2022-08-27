Connect with us

Politics

IEBC Commissioner Abdi Guliye Reveals What the 'Deep State' Wanted Chebukati to do Before the Announcement of Presidential results

By

Published

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC commissioner Abdi Guliye has alleged that a section of Azimio la Umoja leaders together with National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) wanted Wafula Chebukati to moderate the August 9 presidential results.

In an affidavit tabled at the Supreme Court on Saturday, August 27, Guliye detailed that Raphael Tuju, Amos Wako and Charity Ngilu and 4 other IEBC commissioners wanted Chebukati to favour Raila Odinga.

He added that the team had stressed the necessity to modify the results for the peace and stability of the country.

Guliye stated that former Attorney General Wako admitted to altering election results in the past to favor the sitting government. According to Guliye, Wako stated that moderation would be in the best interests of the nation, as a Ruto administration would have plunged the nation into a  pandemonium.

“Wako indicated that they had come to ask the Commission not to operate ‘in a vacuum’, and that it must consider the link between the election results to be declared and the stability of the country, which he described as the bigger picture,” Guliye stated.

Guliye stated that all commissioners were present at the meeting, with four commissioners agreeing with the Azimio group while He together with Chebukati and Boya Mulu did not agree. 

“The chairman took the view that he would respect the will of the people and announce the results as per the final tally from all the polling stations. As regards the proposed incentive, we were all categorical that we would not entertain such a request,” he stated.

He also noted that the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) gave them an option of ensuring a run off if they could not announce Raila as president.

“The message from that NSAC delegation was that if we cannot announce Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga as the outright winner, then we must ensure that there is a run-off.” Guliye said.

