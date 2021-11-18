“I’m Worth Ksh300M” Speaker Justin Muturi Publicly Declares

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has publicly declared his worth during questions and answers interview on Twitter his followers.

Muturi stated that the bill to expose public officials’s wealth and an explanation on how they acquired them seats well with him since he can confidently account to his wealth and channel valid explanations on how he got each coin.

“I support a lifestyle audit on all leaders plus an explanation of how all their wealth was acquired and this should not be done in secret,” Speaker Muturi tweeted At the same, a follower who questioned about Muturi’s worth was jointly served with a confirming response that disclosed his net worth. He revealed that his properties were acquired through bank loans and civil servant remuneration for over 36 year.