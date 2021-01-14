How Irungu Kang’ata Played Tuju, Kimunya at Jubilee Press Conference

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party was supposed to announce the resignation of embattled Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata during Wednesday’s press conference, sources have intimated to KDRTV.

However, this did not happen, as Kang’ata declined to attend the presser and also switched off his phone, leaving the party leadership in a precarious position.

According to sources, the Jubilee Party parliamentary leadership (both Senate and National Assembly) held a meeting on Tuesday night.

The meeting attended by Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho discussed, in detail, the effect of Kangata’s controversial letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the eve of the new year.

So the Jubilee Leadership Meeting last Night…. Chaired by Interior PS @Karanjakibicho Only one Agenda Senator Hon @HonKangata The high-level Jubilee attendance tell him he must RETRACT. Kang'ata Declines. Saying he cannot retract what he did in good faith. ….. pic.twitter.com/GOoiDXXrFJ — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 13, 2021

The Murang’a Lawmaker was beseech Ed by his colleagues to retract the letter, which has raised eyebrows, over claims that it will be impossible to sale the BBI report in Mt Kenya region.

Kang’ata was adamant that he will not withdraw the letter as that would be going against his conscience and the will of the people his represents.

“I cannot withdraw my letter and still have a conscience….That I will not do, if The President and the party ignores at least I will be at peace that History will show I did my part, Even the bible was not written by off- record speeches or sermons, only that which was written on scrolls and tombs….” Kang’ata said.

The meeting resolved that Jubilee would convene a press conference the following day (Wednesday) where Kang’ata would announce his resignation.

Kangata’s letter is still causing discomfort to those who can’t handle the truth.

How would Kangata disowning his letter change the reality on the ground ? pic.twitter.com/jo7XapSTvX — Hon Caleb Kositany MP Soy (@ckositany) January 14, 2021

Unfortunately, the former Kiharu MP refused to turn up, forcing Kimunya and the leaders gathered to issue half statements over nothing in particular.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, confirmed at Wednesday’s meeting, that they had held a leadership meeting the previous night. She also confirmed that Kang’ata was in attendance.

And although she conveyed apologies from Senate Majority leader Samuel Poghisio for missing the presser (because of other engagements), she had nothing to say about Kang’ata whereabouts.

More importantly, the leaders present at Jubilee Headquarters, stressed that only Kang’ata will decide on his fate.

Perhaps, just like they had agreed at the previous meeting.