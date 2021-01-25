Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Irungu Kang’ata Reveals How Tanga Tanga Saved him from Jubilee Punishment

Avatar

By

Published

Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party
Irungu Kangata

(KDRTV) – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata would have lost his lucrative house Majority Whip position but for his friends in Tanga Tanga.

The Lawmaker has revealed how a plot to dewhip him flopped over lack of quorum because Senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto refused to play ball.

His troubles started after his controversial letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning that BBI would flop in Mt Kenya, leaked to the media.

He says he received phone calls from very powerful people in government, warning him to recant the letter or face the music.

Read Also: Kang’ata Claims his Life is in Danger 

“I started receiving phone calls from all powerful institutions in this government demanding that I recant the letter and also I be funded to go to the grassroots and speak well of BBI. I refused since I had, and still retain, a conviction I was being truthful and helping my president escape political shame shadowing him in Mt Kenya,” he said in an interview with Nation.

It is at this point that a decision to kick him out of the leadership was made.

KDRTV reported here that Kang’ata and senior Jubilee officials held a meeting where it was agreed the Senator would resign at a press conference. However, he refused to turn up at Jubilee Headquarters.

Kang’ata has admitted that Ruto allies saved the day by refusing to be part of the plot to dewhip him. This, denied the Jubilee honchos the numbers.

This perhaps explains why the first time Senator is supporting DP William Ruto.

Interestingly, Kang’ata was the main beneficiary of the crackdown on Tanga Tanga Members last year as he replaced Nakuru’s Susan Kihika as Majority Whip.

Tharaka Nithi’s Kindiki Kithure and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen also lost their positions at the time.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

lawrence warunge lawrence warunge

News

Lawrence Warunge Took Supper and Slept after Butchering Family

(KDRTV) – Lawrence Warunge, the 22 year old suspect in the murder of five people in Kiambu early this month, allegedly ate supper and...

3 hours ago
IMG 20210121 182951 IMG 20210121 182951

News

Raila Odinga Creates Video to Counter Ruto as Fight Gets Ugly

(KDRTV) – The fight between Deputy President William Ruto and his political nemesis has turned ugly as the two blame each other for the...

2 days ago
uhurumurkomen uhurumurkomen

News

Murkomen Dares Jubilee to Punish President Uhuru Kenyatta

(KDRTV) – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has dared Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju to summon President Uhuru Kenyatta for supporting ODM candidate...

2 days ago
IMG 20210125 074336 IMG 20210125 074336

News

Student Unrest at Chesamisi, Kimilili Boys

(KDRTV) – Two schools in Bungoma County have closed indefinitely following student unrest over the weekend. Students at Chesamisi High school went on rampage...

2 hours ago