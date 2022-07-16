Inside DP Ruto’s Campaign Nerve & Tallying Center in Westlands 

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has opened a campaign nerve center located in Westlands with 3 weeks remaining until August polls.

The center will house several technical teams tasked with coordinating Ruto’s campaigns in the lead-up to the August 9 elections.

The center will be used by the alliance to get results for its parallel tallying.

According to Turkana Governor and Ruto’s director of campaigns Josphat Nanok the center has been operating since March.

“I formally welcome you to William Ruto’s Presidential Campaign Centre. This is where our technical teams have been operating from to plan for the elections,” said Mr Nanok.

Additionally, Kenya Kwanza has set up stations at the hub to organize campaigns across the 47 counties.

Ruto has expressed confidence in beating his rivals Raila Odinga of Azimio La Umoja, Waihiga Mwaure of Agano, and George Wajakoyah of the Roots Party in the elections on August 9.

The campaign team is led by Josephat Nanok, UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, and Uasin Gishu Women Rep Gladys Shollei.

“We have called you here to tell you that we are fully prepared and our candidate is going to win. It is in the spirit of openness that we want the people to know where we will be operating from,” he added.

Alfred Mutua expressed similar sentiments, stating that the alliance was prepared and organized to assume power after the election.

“We have confidence that we are going to form the next government. We know that we are going to win. Our opponents are already worried and have started making demands to IEBC,” Mutua said.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina on her part chastised the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) over its recent survey that suggested that journalists feel safe covering Azimio campaigns than Ruto’s events.

“As UDA, we begin with about 8 million members. This plus our coalition partners we are at 11 million strong members behind William Ruto,”

“We want to tell our members that we don’t trust the opinion polls that are being released.” She said.

