Inside Raila Odinga’s New Clever Technique to Ensure Azimio Wins Many Seats in August

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Amolo Odinga has unveiled a new strategy in a bid for ODM and Jubilee to win as many elective seats as possible.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 4, the former Prime Minister advocated for zoning to ensure that just one candidate from the alliance receives a ticket.

He stated that the decision would ensure they get a number of seats in the August elections by removing sibling rivalry, which is especially important in places where two or more partner parties have significant support.

“The areas like you find in Nakuru, if ODM fields a candidate there, then the Jubilee candidate and ODM will share the vote and likely lose the vote.

“We just want only Jubilee fields and in the other one only ODM fields. ODM members in those 43 wards which are Jubilee are advised to vote for Jubilee candidate there and the same for ODM,” he stated. Raila stated.

If the alliance approves the idea, Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Jubilee Party will be the biggest beneficiaries in Nairobi.

According to the former Prime Minister, Jubilee will get eight constituencies, also with ODM, while the Wiper Party will only field one candidate in Embakasi South.

Similarly, Wiper Party would not get any wards from the 85 areas in Nairobi, while Raila will receive 43 slots and Jubilee Party will receive 42.

The former Premier added that in hotly contested areas, all of the Coalition’s parties would be given a month to campaign for their candidate before a polling is done to determine who will be popular and be given support.

The zoning idea however may rattle small parties in Azimio and cause fallouts in the Raila Camp. Wiper, Chama Cha Mashinani and DAP-K have been campaigning against the idea.

