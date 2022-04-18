Connect with us

Politics

Inside Uhuru Kenyatta’s plan to bag 50 MPs in Mt Kenya

20220226

The Jubilee party is targeting to win at least 50 parliamentary seats in Mt Kenya during the August 9 general elections so as to deny DP William Ruto a parliamentary majority. 

Ruto’s UDA party is targeting to bag at least 270 members of parliament including 32 senators in the next parliament.  

The recent move by Jubilee might hurt his plans to control parliament in the next administration. 

According to President Kenyatta’s allies, the figures will empower their party leader to negotiate on behalf of their constituents if Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate wins the poll.

20220417 140158

They anticipate Mr Odinga will serve a single term as president, necessitating a second succession election in 2027.

“The President has urged us to leave our offices, boardrooms and hotels to campaign. It’s time to hit the ground running,”

“We are in the process of identifying aspirants in Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Laikipia. We need numbers in 2027,” Jubilee party secretary General Jeremiah Kioni told Nation newspaper. 

“If we manage to post 11 counties to the Council of Governors, and an equal number of senators and woman reps, then top up with at least 50 MPs, Mr Kenyatta will be leading a vibrant legion and will have the direct ear of President Odinga, should he win,” he added.

