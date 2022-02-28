Connect with us

Inside Uhuru’s Plan To Tame Raila Should He Win in August

20220227 074959

President Uhuru has emerged as a political grandmaster ahead of the August 9 general elections. 

The head of state is allegedly working on a scheme that will deny Raila Odinga’s ODM party majority seats in parliament and therefore have more control in the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Uhuru has put together powerful political machinery of over 10 political parties that will help him achieve his ambitions in Azimio. 

The majority of the parties supporting Raila in the State House race have allied with Azimio through Jubilee.

Uhuru has navigated the usually rocky political landscape with political deception to produce what analysts have dubbed a political masterstroke with far-reaching implications.

20220226 222457

According to political analyst Martin Andati, President Uhuru will have a big say in the next government if Raila Odinga wins in the August 9 polls.

“Uhuru is a man who cannot be underrated; he is above his game. He knows if you give Raila power with many MPs he can be mischievous and may not even honor the promises,” Andati told the Star newspaper. 

He adds that Uhuru is determined to guarantee that if Raila wins the president under Azimio, he does not have as many MPs as possible to turn against Uhuru’s interests.

“Uhuru is also learning from history that Raila can also play mischief, that you give him power and two days later you cannot access him, and by way of controlling him you need the majority of MPs,” he noted. 

20220227 072347

Among the parties that have negotiated with Uhuru’s jubilee party include, Kenya Union Party linked to West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, Party of National Unity led by Agriculture CS Peter Munya and UPIA associated with Treasury CS Ukur Yattani,  United Progressive Alliance that has is linked to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Democratic Action Party associated with Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, Pamoja Africa Alliance of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and Mandera Governor Ali Roba’s UDM party

 

