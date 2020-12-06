Inside William Ruto’s 4-pronged Attack Against BBI Referendum

(KDRTV) – Citizen TV Journalist Joe Ageyo this week questioned DP William Ruto’s passion to defend the Judiciary’s independence. Ageyo said Ruto should be the last man to defend the courts especially after he publicly attacked the Supreme Court for nullifying the 2017 elections.

Political analysts now claim the DP’s insistence on the Judiciary ombudsman being appointed by the Chief Justice and not the President as is currently recommended, is the backbone of his strategy to frustrate the referendum plans.

Ruto hopes the Judiciary, in its own selfish interests, will rule in favour of the four petitions challenging the legitimacy of the BBI report filed in different courts.

“The proponents of the anti-BBI are viewing the Judiciary as an ally and interested party and therefore are enjoying philosophical parity. They are hoping that in their self-interest, the courts can play in their favour,” Paul Mwangi, the BBI joint secretary told the Standard.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, two county assemblies (Nandi and Kericho) and political activist David Ndii have already challenged the legality of the BBI referendum bill. They are believed to be surrogates of the DP and his Tanga Tanga team.

However, before the courts come into play, the DP and his camp hope those pushing for the referendum will bow to pressure and include some of the proposals recommended by the Tanga Tanga team in last week’s press conference.

The third option is to deny the BBI referendum the 24-county assembly majority. This will however not be easy as most MCAs have warmed up to the report due to some of its proposals like creating the Ward Development Fund (WDF) and allowing MCAs be appointed as County Ministers.

The fourth and most difficult option will be for the DP to boycott the referendum. In the interview with Joe Ageyo, Ruto said he may not participate in anything that divides Kenyans.

“If it gets to a place where the process is threatening the peace of the country, then I will not participate in the referendum,” the DP said.