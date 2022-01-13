Intimate Details of Ukambani Governors Meeting Held on Wednesday

Governors from the Ukambani region on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, met at the Machakos International Convention Centre for a consultative meeting to discuss Kamba region matters ahead of the August elections.

The three governors, Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) agreed that having a representation from the South/Lower Eastern area will lead Kenya in forming part of the future national government is critical.

“The Akamba community has over 2 million votes, and we will not accept being taken for granted in the future.” “That all political players and political parties present in the region, including NARC, MCC, WIPER, Muungano, and others, must organize to ensure that the above overarching purpose is fulfilled notwithstanding their competitiveness,” the governors said in a statement.

The three governors agreed that, in the end, the Kamba community’s development must take precedence over any leader’s personal ambitions.

“The people want development that lifts them out of poverty, not just BIG POSITIONS for a few people,” the three leaders said.

That the three governors have declared that they will provide political guidance, including whether to endorse one of their own for President or join forces with ODM leader Raila Odinga and the Azimio la Umoja alliance, or any other progressive coalition.

To prevent illness and death, the leaders indicated that they would rally their community to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and follow Covid protocols.

They also promised to spearhead a major grassroots voter registration drive that will also serve as consultative sessions on the chosen political path.

Their meeting comes at a time when the Ukambani region kingpin Kalonzo Musyoka is under pressure whether to join Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja camp, DP William Ruto’s hustler nation or to remain in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) ahead of the August 9 elections.

According to a publication in the Star newspaper. The former vice president will hold a meeting at his Yatta residence this weekend to discuss his fate ahead of the August polls.