Jimmy Wanjigi Opens Up on Why he fell out with Raila Odinga After Handshale

Presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi has opened up on why he is not on good terms with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

While speaking during an interview with KTN News, Wanjigi revealed that he fell out with the ODM leader after Raila went into a handshake agreement with President Kenyatta without informing him and his other close allies.

“A day before the handshake we held a meeting of three people (Odinga, Orengo, and I). Raila asked us what his next step after the swearing-in should be. We agreed that we were to march to State House on 27th of March,” Wanjigi said.

“He was to go and take his place as the people’s President in the statehouse. I didn’t know of the handshake. I watched it on TV like everybody else,” Wanjigi stated.

Wanjigi went on to claim that none of the measures they fought for during the 2017 General Election were ever implemented as a result of the treachery.

“We stood by him until he took his oath. For instance, we can count up to 82 Kenyans who were shot and nobody has talked about it. To date, no electoral reforms have been implemented and the IEBC returning officer and system are still the same as well,” he added.

The business mogul has been hitting out at the former Premier for running the ODM party with dictatorship.

On Tuesday, February 8, the billionaire stated that he will be taking legal actions against the opposition party due to its failure to obey some of its Elections and Nomination Rules.

The ODM party is expected to hold a national delegates convention on February 25 and 26 at the Nyayo stadium where it is set to unveil its coalition with the ruling Jubilee party and 10 other minded parties as well as with the One Kenya Alliance.