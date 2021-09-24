Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Oparanya To Wanjigi: You Must Be Crazy To Think You’ll Beat Raila, Use Your Money To Support Him

By

Published

wycliffe oparanya
Wycliffe oparanya

Kakamega County and ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya has urged ODM billionaire to shelves his presidential dreams and support his party leader Raila Odinga instead.

Oparanya, who was also interested in the seat before taking a step back for Raila, said that Wanjigi cannot beat Raila in the party preliminaries.

The governor confessed that he was also interested in the seat but after much consideration, realised he couldn’t beat the ODM leader.

“We want Wanjigi to emulate us because I did the math, I looked at the situation and realized that I was not going to beat Raila (Odinga),” Oparanya said.

“I have left the presidential campaign trail but I will still continue to be deeply involved in supporting Raila’s Azimio la Umoja.”

His sentiments come after Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho dropped his presidential bid and threw his weight behind Raila.

READ ALSO:American Teachers To Visit Kenya To Acquire New Teaching Skills

Wanjigi believes he can take Raila head-on and win to represent ODM at the Ballot even though party members might disagree.

While launching his campaign, the billionaire said that ODM is a national party and doesn’t belong to Raila as many think.

“ODM is a national party that was started by many people among them President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka among others and not Odinga’s personal outfit,” he said.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019