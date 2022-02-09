Connect with us

Politics

Jimmy Wanjigi Speaks on Being a Ruto Spy in One Kenya Alliance

By

Published

IMG 20210419160305

Jimmy Wanjigi. Image courtesy

Business mogul as presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi has distanced himself on claims of being a DP Ruto mole in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

This comes after the businessman who hinted at collaborating with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka ahead of the August 9 General Election was reportedly booted from the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) discussions for allegedly being a Deputy President William Ruto’s mole.

While speaking to the Daily Nation newspaper on Tuesday, February 8, the billionaire claimed that Azimio la Umoja and the One Kenya Alliance fear him because he embodies a paradigm shift in Kenyan politics.

“I represent seismic change! This is a rigged system against the length and breadth of Kenyan society. I’m certain the attacks on me every election period have to do with this fear,” he said.

Wanjigi

The businessman had been attending OKA meetings in recent days but was noticeably absent on Wednesday, February 2, when its principals, led by Kalonzo, Martha Karua of Narc Kenya, Gideon Moi of KANU, and Cyrus Jirongo of the UDP, sealed a pact to collaborate.

While allegations arose that the ODM presidential candidate had been barred from the party for being a Ruto spy, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka reminded journalists that Wanjigi is a life member of the Orange Democratic Movement, which is not a member of OKA.

Additionally, the former vice president requested that Wanjigi reconcile his differences with the Raila Odinga-led party prior to being completely merged into the OKA.

However, Wanjigi stated that while he is still a bonafide member of ODM, he would hesitate to defect if the party maintained its anti-democratic and unaccommodated stance on presidential nominations.

 

