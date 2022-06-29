Connect with us

Politics

Jitters in Azimio Camp Over Plans to Drop Weak Candidates

By

Published

20220528 204652

The plan by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party to eliminate a number of candidates in order to prevent splitting the vote in favour of its opponents has sparked an internal insurrection.

The strategy has infuriated the targeted candidates despite the coalition’s promises of government and diplomatic positions for anyone willing to give up their dreams.

With 40 days till the General Election, the alliance faces a challenge in fielding a single candidate in at least 19 gubernatorial elections. This is in addition to a number of Senate and National Assembly seats in which the party faces the possibility of a vote split that might give the Kenya Kwanza Alliance the upper hand.

In Kajiado County, incumbent Governor Joseph ole Lenku of ODM and the Jubilee Party’s David Nkedianye are vying for the governorship, and their rivalry threatens to give the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) Katoo ole Metito an advantage in the race.

In Vihiga, Governor Wilber Ottichilo of the ODM and Senator George Khaniri of the United Democratic Forum Party, fronted by former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, are the only remaining contenders for Azimio.

This is after former Speaker Kenneth Marende dropped from the race after being promised the position of Senate Speaker.

The Coast region has a similar problem, as Azimio has four candidates in the Taita Taveta and Kwale counties. 

Governor Granton Samboja of Jubilee, Thomas Mwakwida of the ODM, Dan Mwazo of Wiper, and Patience Nyange (Narc) are the candidates under Azimio in Taita Taveta.

In Kwale, the ODM’s Hamadi Boga, Kanu’s Dena Gereza, and Wiper’s Chirau Ali Makwere are vying for Salim Mvurya’s job. The rivalry is threatening to stall attempts to take the seat away from Dr. Ruto’s camp, which is counting on Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani and Mr. Chai Lung’anzi of the Pamoja African Alliance.

Other counties facing the Azimio zoning headache include; Kisii, Thataka Nithi, Kitui, Machakos and Nyamira.

Also Read: Inside Azimio’s Plan to Eliminate ‘Weak’ Candidates

