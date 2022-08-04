Connect with us

Jitters in Roots Party Camp As Wajackoyah & Her Deputy Disagree On Who To Endorse 

By

Published

Roots og image

Kenya’s  newest and fastest rising political party The Roots Party is seemingly at a crossroads as its presidential candidate and his running mate are in a clash over whether to go the whole way into next week’s General Election or throw their weight behind one of their competitors.

If the decision is the latter, then the Roots Party might be staring at a bleak future because Prof. George Wajackoyah and Justina Wamae both might be looking at different ends as far as who to support for the State House job goes.

The tug of war presumably began after Wajackoyah, in a now viral video while at an entertainment joint in Kisumu, was perceived to have endorsed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“I am here to join in the pack of liberators in this country. And the person I look at, the person who makes me stand here is none other than Raila Amollo Odinga,” Wajackoyah said in a video that has gone viral. 

However, the party has since disputed reports that Wajackoyah was truly endorsing Odinga’s candidacy when he uttered those statements.

In a message to newsrooms, Roots Party Spokesperson Jaymo Ule Msee clarified that Wajackoyah had accorded respect to all three other presidential contenders, implying that just the portion where he spoke about Odinga was allegedly manipulated and published to pursue an agenda.

Jaymo added that the Roots Party presidential candidate has not and will not endorse any other contender for the position, and that he will remain in the race until the completion of the election.

“The notion that Prof Wajackoyah has endorsed Raila Odinga is a hopeless imagination and a wishful thinking that only exists in the minds of a biased media,” Jaymo stated.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Heading to Presidency As New Poll Show Big Margin Between Him & DP Ruto 

