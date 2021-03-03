Jubilee Now Sets Plans to Finish William Ruto Completely

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party officials are assessing plans to remove DP William Ruto as the Deputy Party leader, several sources have intimated to KDRTV.

The new plans, come just days after Soy MP Caleb Kositany was removed as the Deputy Secretary-General of Jubilee. Kositany was the last standing Tanga Tanga Member in the ruling party’s top decision-making organs.

With all his allies gone, the Party has now set its eyes on the DP, with the hope that kicking him out of the party will also orchestrate his removal as Deputy President, a position he holds based on his role as the Jubilee Deputy Party leader.

The DP’s critics believe there are several disciplinary issues that can be brought against him, chief among them his support of UDA. Ruto is allegedly sponsoring and funding candidates of the Wheelbarrow Party.

He is also accused of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the Party leader and showing disloyalty to Jubilee.

A top-ranking Jubilee official told a local daily on Tuesday that Ruto’s goose is cooked.

“He must declare which side of the bread he wants. Either he is with Jubilee and supports its policies or he leaves to go and concentrate on his hustler movement and UDA Party,” the official said.

Jubilee Vice-chairman David Murathe revealed on live TV last week that the DP will soon be kicked out of his official residence in Karen. It seems Murathe was aware of these plans.

“For the DP, I think the eviction party from the hustler mansion is loading. That you can take to the bank. Very soon,” Murathe said during an interview on KTN. He also announced the ouster of Kositany long before it happened.

It seems it is only a matter of time before Ruto is jobless.