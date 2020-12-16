Jubilee, ODM Suffer Humiliating Defeats in Mini Polls

(KDRTV) – Tuesday’s mini poll was an awakening call for Jubilee and ODM Parties as they lost seats in their traditional strongholds.

IEBC held five by-elections with the Msambweni Parliamentary seat the pick-out race. Five wards also voted to elect new Members of County Assembly for different reasons.

Feisal Bader emerged victorious in the Msambweni by-elections despite ODM and Jubilee working together in the campaigns. Jubilee declined to field a candidate in the race because it was an ODM seat and they didn’t want to jeopardize the ongoing partnership between the two parties in parliament.

“FEISAL HAS SQUEEZED OMARI BOGA’S BALLS” Aisha Jumwa celebrating Feisal Bader win by leading the crowd in a celebratory chant#MsambweniHasDecided pic.twitter.com/NFWlvHOJdH — DR. BLAK® (The Brand Doctor) (@blakaende2) December 16, 2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta was forced to endorse ODM candidate Omar Bogi at the Mombasa State House last week.

Despite the campaigns, which were marred by chaos, Feisal, an Independent candidate backed by DP William Ruto and his allies, carried the day – winning the elections by a huge margin.

ODM also lost the Wundanyi – Mbale (Taita-Taveta County) to Wiper candidate Stephen Mcharo.

WUNDANYI-MBALE BY-ELECTION

Wiper’s Mcharo Stephen Mwaluga has won the Wundanyi-Mbale MCA by-elections and declared the winner after garnering 1,190 votes. #TV47News pic.twitter.com/qgtdGt40QU — TV47 Kenya (@tv47ke) December 16, 2020

The Orange Party retained Kisumu and Dabaso wards but it can be argued that there was no serious competition in these positions.

Things were even worse for Jubilee which fielded candidates in Lake View (Nakuru County), Kahawa Wendani (Kiambu), and Gaturi (Murang’a). Hustler MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Moses Kuria fielded candidates under the People Empowerment Party (PEP) in Murang’a and Kiambu.

In the end, Nyoro’s candidate Esther Mwihaki beat Jubilee in Gaturi while Moses Kuria’s candidate lost by a measly 180 votes in Kahawa Wendani.

Congratulations Esther Mwihaki for winning in Gaturi, Kiharu. She has been serving as a committee member in Kiharu NG – CDF. To all who lost, you are also leaders. The process refines and we'll incorporate all your ideas. We are African and Africa is our Business. pic.twitter.com/aUegjGKXN0 — Ndindi Nyoro (@NdindiNyoro) December 16, 2020

Things were even worse for the party in Nakuru, where Senator Susan Kihika fronted Simon Wanyoike to run on a New Democrats Party. He won against Jubilee.

In another news Tangatanga has won two by elections.

One in Gaturi Ward, muranga county & another one in Lake View ward Naivasha.Jubilee candidates Who had been fronted by murathe's Party has Failed terribly. #MsambweniDecides — Hefe🕵 (@hefe___) December 15, 2020

In total, the two largest parties (the handshake team) lost a total of four seats from their traditional strongholds. Coming just a few hours before the referendum, this should be a big warning.