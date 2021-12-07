Jubilee’s Insider Speaks About Uhuru Missing Raila’s Friday Declaration At Kasarani

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is set to make a landmark verdict following the noting speculations over his unannounced interest of succeeding president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila has invited all his supporters to turn out in large numbers at Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani) and witness the long awaited declaration on Friday, 10th December, 2021.

According to the Star Newspaper, it has been established that the head of state president Uhuru Kenyatta is laying a soft ground for the ODM supremo Raila Odinga to entice the crucial event through orchestrating financial aid, assigning his close confidants (Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu etc) to mobilize the handshake supporters ahead of Friday event.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right hand pundit Solomon Kuria who is also eyeing for an elective seat in Mt Kenya region has signaled that the Jubilee party head might not attend Raila’s event owing to the fact that it an ODM event.

“This is going to be an ODM event, I do not expect the party leader of Jubilee to attend but those in immediate ranks are going to attend. Kalonzo and Gideon Moi are expected to attend since Raila have attended both their events” Youthful legislator hopeful Solomon Kuria said during an exclusive interview at K24 TV on Tuesday, 7th December.

While crediting to ODM’s Azimio la Umoja forays on Friday, Raila’s ally Dennis Onyonka insisted that the event will be heroic and historic that will deliver a corded message to ODM’s critics that its Stamina is unmatchable.

“ODM meeting will be grand on Friday. They want to demonstrate that the rest do not have the political stamina as ODM. It is going to be more of showbiz but the political activities will be the same, we do not expect much of a difference” Onyonka said.