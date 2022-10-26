Connect with us

Politics

Aden Duale Resigns as Garissa Town MP

By

Published

Aden Duale Photo Courtesy

Defence Cabinet Nominee Aden Duale has officially resigned as the Member of Parliament for Garissa Township.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, October 26 the Cabinet nominee advised lawmakers not to forsake their constituents who elected them into office.

“When you got elected, you made a pact with your people. Keep your focus, serve your people . Don’t let the lights and shillings of the city fool you. Don’t abandon your people, don’t switch off your phones, you were elected to solve problems,” Duale told the MPs.

The CS nominee also urged legislators to protect the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), claiming that the program has changed people’s lives.

“It has built schools, hospitals, roads, police stations, and provided water and bursaries to our school-going children. We know how transformative it is. It’s unique to us and the only legislature in the whole of the commonwealth to have it in place,” he said.

“Let’s do all we can to find a way to keep the CDF model alive. In this way we will do a lot of justice to our people,” he reiterated.

On his nomination as Defence Cabinet Secretary, Duale promised to work with MPs and said they should not be afraid to ask for his assistance.

He stated that he will make time for the MPs unless their visits to his office become too frequent and interfere with his work.

“If any of you require my assistance, please do not hesitate to contact me. I’ll make room for you. You won’t have to wait unless you become too frequent and make it difficult for me to do my job “Duale informed lawmakers.

His resignation came just a few hours after all 23 Cabinet Nominees proposed by President Ruto were approved by the National Assembly.

Also Read: Kimani Ichungwah Recalls Day Aden Duale Called His Wife Amid Death Fears

