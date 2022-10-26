Kimani Ichungwah Recalls Day Aden Duale Called His Wife Amid Death Fears

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has recalled his good times with outgoing Garissa Town MP Aden Duale.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, October 26, the Kikuyu MP recalled Aden Duale’s phone call to his wife informing her that the family would be cared for in the event that anything bad happened to Ichung’wah.

At the time, Ichung’wah pointed out that there were a number of mysterious disappearances and murders, claiming that they were part of a political witch-hunt against those who opposed the previous regime.

“I can proudly say that he is my friend and a friend to my family. Mr Speaker, during the past regime, I remember one time accompanied by my two daughters, I drove to Duale’s house. The following day he called my wife and told her this: ‘Since there were lots of disappearances and murders in the country, should anything happen to your husband, the children would be taken care of by Duale and William Ruto,” He recalled.

“He also said ‘support your husband and we pray for him.’ I know that Aden Duale and his wife on many occasions would call me late at night,” he added.

The majority leader also urged the Defence CS nominee, to protect the nation’s borders as he assumes the coveted post.

“At one point, he used to sleep at 10 pm but we transitioned him to sleep at midnight. Now, he’s taking over a job that he will never sleep, be ready not to sleep as you defend our borders and lead our generals and defence forces,” he noted.

During the proceedings, Aden Duale formally resigned from his position as Garissa Township Member of Parliament to assume a Cabinet position in President William Ruto’s administration.

