Kabogo Drops Another Revelation Days After Threatening To Quit Ruto Camp

Tujibebe Party Leader William Kabogo has come up with another revelation days after threatening to quit the Ruto led Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Taking to his Twitter account of Friday Night, the former Kiambu predicted that the August 9 presidential elections might end up in a runoff.

“I smell a rerun, it’s imminent. Like I said before, the choice of a running mate will decide the 5th. Am not a witch neither am I a prophet but i see,” Kabogo tweeted.

His new revelations retaliates his earlier remarks that the choice of the running mate will determine who will win the August 9 general elections.

With two days remaining before the IEBC running mate deadline, Ruto has the options of Musalia Mudavadi, Anne Waiguru, Rigathi Gachagua, Kithure Kindiki and Justine Muturi while Raila Odinga has narrowed his shortlist to Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua and Peter Kenneth.

Kabogo had earlier threatened to leave Kenya Kwanza Alliance after the specifics of the power-sharing arrangement within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance were leaked on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on Thursday May 12 in Kiambu Kabogo stated that he will leave the Alliance if Deputy President William Ruto’s power structure is not altered to incorporate the people of the Mt. Kenya area.

“When I met the deputy president in Dubai, I told him I don’t want anything from his government. What I asked him is to ensure the interest of the Mt Kenya region is well captured in his government,” he said.

“We have seen the details of his agreement with other members of the coalition. If that is not rectified to capture the interest of the people living in Mt Kenya then we will have to leave.” said Kabogo.

In the deal Ruto had reserved the Deputy President post to Mt Kenya region while Mudavadi would land the Chief Cabinet Secretary role and 30% of the government while Wetangula to get the National Assembly speaker.

