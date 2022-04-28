Connect with us

Politics

Kalonzo Musyoka Reveals What He Will Do Should He Miss Azimio Running Mate Slot

kalonzo jakaranda

Photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga & Kalonzo Musyoka. 

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said that he will make his next move known incase he misses the running mate slot in the Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Alliance

Speaking on Wednesday April 27 Kalonzo declined to say whether he would stay in Azimio if presidential candidate Raila Odinga chooses another candidate as his running mate.

“That is a very important point to note. We shall make a decision when that time comes. That is if I miss out on being the running mate,” Kalonzo quipped.

In a barely veiled criticism, Kalonzo chastised the alliance for appointing a committee to devise criteria for choosing Raila’s running mate.

“I even warned some people from speaking. It’s like they harbour a lot of pain inside and are probably wondering why I am being interviewed for the position.

“I was a running mate in CORD and NASA,” Kalonzo argued.

Kalonzo indicated in a separate interview with KTN News that his name is on the list of probable running mates, alongside Narc Kenya party head Martha Karua.

Other possible running mates include former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

Read Also: Sio Uhuru: Kalonzo Musyoka Names Politician Who Rigged Them Out in 2013 & 2017

