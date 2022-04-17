Sio Uhuru: Kalonzo Musyoka Names Politician Who Rigged Them Out in 2013 & 2017

Kalonzo Musyoka has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto rigged Raila Odinga out during the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

While speaking in Kajiado County on Saturday April 16, the Wiper party leader said that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not aware of the riggings.

“I stood with Raila in 2013 and Ruto rigged. In 2017, Ruto also still rigged… What I have come to understand is that Uhuru did not rig our elections, it was Ruto.

He also claimed that his plan was exposed during the recent United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations, after numerous candidates threatened to withdraw over irregularities.

“You have seen the rigging in their (United Democratic Alliance) nominations here in your area,” the former Vice President argued.

While rallying support for Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement, Kalonzo highlighted that the teamed up with Uhuru to scuttle the DP.

“As a result of the fraud of the 2017 and 2013 elections, we have allied with Uhuru, and Ruto cannot rig us out anymore,” Musyoka concluded.

His comments come barely a month after Muranga Women representative Sabina Chege claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was rigged in during the 2017 general elections and something could be done on Raila in the August 9 general elections.

“I have heard others saying we rigged, there is some truth in it. So if we managed to rig, even this one we can. They think they are the smartest,” Sabina said.

