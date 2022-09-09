Kalonzo Reveals Why He Withdrew From the Senate Speaker Race 

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has defended his move to withdraw from the Senate Speaker Race.

The Former Vice President on Thursday wrote a letter to the Senate clerk asking to withdraw from the Race.

Kalonzo who was fronted by the Azimio la Umoja Camp has come out to say that he decided to pull out of the race after consulting Senators allied to the Azimio La Umoja coalition, at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka command centre on Wednesday.

He says that his decision to pull out was affirmed by Azimio chairman, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo however alleged that he learnt there were going to be malpractices in the voting hence decided to withdraw.

“The decision was not impromptu. I was well guided by my party and the Azimio top leadership after we realised the process had been marred with bribery. We decided that we needed to keep it clean and in that case, step out of the race,” Kalonzo told the Standard.

The former Vice President also refuted claims that he intended to join President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp.

“I have not had any consultation with Ruto and Kenya Kwanza. Those are frivolous allegations. I am taking a strategic retreat so that I can plan my political future which is still bright.” Kalonzo Stated.

Former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi won the senate race in the first round after he garnered 46 out 67 votes.

Kingi will be deputized by Meru senator Kathuri Murungi.

In the National Assembly former Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula trounced Kenneth Marende to become the speaker.

The Ford Kenya party leader got 215 votes while Marende got 130. The voting did not go to the second round after Marende stepped down.

Wetangula will be deputised by Uasin Gishu Women Rep Gladys Boss Shollei.

