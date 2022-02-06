Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kalonzo Speaks on Issuing Demands Before Joining Azimio Bandwagon

By

Published

images 2022 02 06T201011.209

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has clarified rumors that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was subjected to stipulations over a possible coalition deal ahead of the August elections.

Kalonzo was addressing media reports that One Kenya Alliance (OKA) had asked that one of its leaders be chosen as Raila’s running mate.

The former Vice President declared that he is opposed to making demands to leaders, claiming that he is not in a position to do so because leadership emanates from God.

“In the newspapers today, you saw that they wrote that OKA issued some demands for us to join Azimio

“I am not a person who wants anything from anyone. The leadership of the government is given by God. Therefore I want to tell them that they are welcome to OKA and not OKA joining them,” Kalonzo stated.

20220206 201056
Kalonzo had earlier been chastitated from a faction of Lower Eastern leaders, including Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who declared that Kalonzo was in no position to make demands on Raila.

“As Chairperson of the South Eastern Economic Bloc (SEKEB), and my two governor colleagues & the Ukambani people, we welcome OKA into Azimio.

“The grand vision is genuine unity to save and prosper Kenya, not to share positions. Let the new entrants honour the Early Azimio birds,” Kibwana told Kalonzo.

Kibwana has been pleading with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his counterparts in the One Kenya Alliance to join Raila Odinga.

IMG 20201118105618

Governor Kibwana recently warned Kalonzo that if he will go all the way to the ballot, the Kamba people would not support him.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019