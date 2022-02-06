Kalonzo Speaks on Issuing Demands Before Joining Azimio Bandwagon

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has clarified rumors that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was subjected to stipulations over a possible coalition deal ahead of the August elections.

Kalonzo was addressing media reports that One Kenya Alliance (OKA) had asked that one of its leaders be chosen as Raila’s running mate.

The former Vice President declared that he is opposed to making demands to leaders, claiming that he is not in a position to do so because leadership emanates from God.

“In the newspapers today, you saw that they wrote that OKA issued some demands for us to join Azimio

“I am not a person who wants anything from anyone. The leadership of the government is given by God. Therefore I want to tell them that they are welcome to OKA and not OKA joining them,” Kalonzo stated.



Kalonzo had earlier been chastitated from a faction of Lower Eastern leaders, including Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who declared that Kalonzo was in no position to make demands on Raila.

“As Chairperson of the South Eastern Economic Bloc (SEKEB), and my two governor colleagues & the Ukambani people, we welcome OKA into Azimio.

“The grand vision is genuine unity to save and prosper Kenya, not to share positions. Let the new entrants honour the Early Azimio birds,” Kibwana told Kalonzo.

Kibwana has been pleading with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his counterparts in the One Kenya Alliance to join Raila Odinga.

Governor Kibwana recently warned Kalonzo that if he will go all the way to the ballot, the Kamba people would not support him.