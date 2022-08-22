Connect with us

Politics

Kalonzo Speaks on Joining Kenya Kwanza 

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has distanced himself from claims that he plans to dump Azimio for Kenya Kwanza and seek the National Assembly position. 

Speaking on Sunday August 21 Kalonzo stated that he is in Azimo to stay and maintained that the coalition seeks to challenge Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court.

“I think those who are saying I have plans to join Kenya Kwanza are wishful thinkers, and you all know where we are going, we are going to pursue them in the Supreme Court,” Kalonzo said.

On Saturday, rumors circulated online that Kalonzo was on his way to Ruto’s camp after a section of Kitui locals asked the Wiper boss to join the winning team.

Speaking separately at a church service on Sunday, Kalonzo backed the anticipated petition noting that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) shortchanged them.

“I have never seen a situation where the body charged with elections ends up shortchanging the whole country. It is arguable that no general election has taken place. The constitution never anticipated that there would be such a by-election,” Kalonzo stated.

“As far as I am concerned, the lawyer in me tells me that this general election is not over. What is happening in Mombasa, Kakamega and the four constituencies? He posed. 

This comes after Ruto hosted independent elected Members of Parliament and those affiliated with the United Democratic Movement (UDM), among others.

The UDM which was founded by the President elect has already inked a post-election pact with Kenya Kwanza.

This will see the Ruto-led coalition take the majority in the National Assembly and the Senate 

Azimio has proposed Kalonzo to be the Speaker of the National Assembly. He will face Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula, who is endorsed by Kenya Kwanza, for the seat.

In the Senate Speaker position Kenya Kwanza have endorsed Amason Kingi while Azimio want Kenneth Marende.

