Kalonzo’s Ally Warns Raila and Ruto Ahead of Ukambani Tour On Friday

As Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate William Ruto are warming up to project their campaign forays in Ukambani region, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is perceived as Ukambani kingpin has delivered tough warnings ahead of ODM and UDA planned charm visits.

Deputy President William Ruto is expected to tour Kitui county on Friday as the former premier will be making inroads in Makueni county to spearhead the Azimio la Umoja’s peace and unity gospel across the region that seeks to eradicate the post election violence among the tribes and communities.

Speaking on Tuesday 9th November, Makueni senator Hon Mutula Kilonzo Junior who is Kalonzo’s spokesperson warned the two presidential hopefuls of their unforeseen onslaught plan against the former vice president Hon Kalonzo Musyoka. The embattled One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principal has had bruise relationship with the three Ukambani governors (Charity Ngilu, Kivutha Kibwana and Alfred Mutua) each fighting for kingpin’s position in the region.

“We are aware of the plans. The idea is to isolate Kalonzo and create a narrative that he has lost his grip. In addition, there is a notion that governors have resources to mobilize crowds” Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior noted.

He insisted that the two bigwig leaders are highly welcomed but they shouldn’t be interswayed by an alleged tactic to downgrade Kalonzo in his own bedroom.

“Raila is welcome but these schemes will only harden our resolve not to be bulldozed. The governors cannot marshall Kambas even if they have all the resources in the world” Mutula added.

This emerges after Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu teared Kalonzo into spices after hitting the political nail on his (Kalonzo) foraying coffin by conditioning him to join Raila’s movement to remain relevant in Kenya’s politics. Ngilu reiterated that One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will not advance Kalonzo’s political ambition.