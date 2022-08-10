Kanini Kega Speaks After Losing Seat 

Former Kieni Member of parliament Kanini Kega has opened up after he lost his seat.

Taking to social media, Kanini Kega accepted defeat notung that he will be opening a new chapter.

“When one door closes another one is opened. Heading to Bomas,” he wrote.

Kega said he is looking forward to move on and try other things in life.

He went on to warn Mt Kenya residents that they will regret not listening to outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“My Boss and my friend. HE Uhuru Kenyatta C in C, Its just a matter of time that Mt. Kenya will realise you meant well for them.”

However, Kanini had earlier criticized the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), alleging irregularities at one of the voting sites in the seat.

He accused one of the IEBC clerks of stuffing voting papers containing the name of his opponent. He was running against UDA’s Njoroge Wainaina Chieni.

“IEBC you have botched this years General Elections! This individual was caught stuffing Parliamentary Ballot papers marked in the name of UDA candidate in Kihuhiro polling Station,” he claimed on Facebook.

“He was arrested together with the clerk who had issued the extra ballot papers! This is totally unacceptable ! This is indeed a mockery of democracy and will be resisted.” He added.

The two-term MP expressed his views in response to President Kenyatta’s declaration of support for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Uhuru has repeatedly urged the Mt Kenya region not to let him down by failing to support the Azimio camp.

Kanini joins the likes on Jeremiah Kioni, Priscilla Nyokabi and Amos Kimunya who have conceded defeat to their UDA opponents.

Also Read: Amos Kimunya Concedes Defeat in Kipipiri Parliamentary Race