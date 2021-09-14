Connect with us

Karen Nyamu Denies She Slept With Jacob Juma, Cried After Being Called Gold Digger

Politician Karen Nyamu has vehemently denied she had an affair with the late Jacob Juma.

The mother of two, who has a baby on the way, said that it hurt her when people believed the rumours that she was Juma’s mpango was Kando.

“One time I was linked to the late politician Jacob Juma. I knew Juma but we did not have any romantic relationship,” she said while speaking to Jeff Kuria.

“I later read that I am a gold digger. I cried so much. I drove home and cried and prayed since they even mentioned names of the men I was alleged to be dating.”

She also addressed being called a gold digger in 2017 while running for the Nairobi woman representative position.

Nyamu, who was recently exposed for being Kikuyu singer Samido’s mpango was kando, was also tied to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and a list of other big names.

“Since then, I have never cried again. I read comments about me dating Sonko but naona hiyo ni ufala tu,” she said.

READ ALSO: British Government Distances Itself From Laikipia Clashes

“His wife is my friend. They linked my sister to dating Sonko and the wife even called me about that. I told her that was not true. I know the family from way back in Buruu, when Sonko had matatus and his wife ran a cyber cafe.”

She further said social media normally misleads people.

“I can’t say it is my enemies in politics, but the first blogger to write about me is linked to someone who wanted me to be in a relationship with them,” she said.

Speaking about who funded her 2017 elections campaigns, Karen said it was not a lavish campaign. She got funds from her friends and clients.

“Yes, I am in the race in the coming elections. I don’t have millions right now in the bank, but I know that money will be there. My team is researching what position I will vie for.”

