Kawira Mwangaza Sent Back to the Drawing Board as Meru MCAs Reject His Cabinet

Meru County MCAs have rejected Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s seven out of ten County Executive Committee (CEC) members.

The rejected nominees include; Dr George Gikunda Mungania (Health), Kiambi Atheru (Water, Environment and Natural Resources), Esther Karimi (Trade, Tourism, Investment and Cooperative), Casty Micheni (Youth, Sports, Gender and Social Development), James Murungi (Roads, Energy) and Public Works), Japhet Ithinji (Lands) and Caroline Karea (Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries).

The MCAs stated that the nominees lack knowledge regarding administrative, topical, and technical issues affecting their departments.

Three nominees were however approved to serve in the County Executive Committee. The three include; Monica Kaithiori Kathono (Finance), Dickson Munene Nkanata (Public service, Legal Affairs and Service Management) and Joseph Thuranira (Education, Science Culture, ICT).

Governor Mwangaza, who is locked in a power struggle with the MCAs, will now have to go back to the drawing board and submit new names to the county assembly.

She on Monday ate a humble pie after agreeing to have talks with the MCAs.

This is after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru met Meru MCAs leadership to draft measures to bring to an end the stalemate between them and Governor Mwangaza.

“May I take this opportunity to invite all the Honorable Members of The Meru County Assembly led by Hon? Speaker Ayub Bundi and All Meru Members of The National Assembly led by Their Chair Hon. Mutunga Kanyuithia and Hon Senator Kathuri Murungi (Deputy speaker senate For a Consultative Meeting on 3rd of November 2022 at Meru Governor’s official Residence at 9 am,” She said on Monday.

