Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ken Okoth’s Baby Mama Anne Thumbi in Trouble with Raphael Tuju

Avatar

By

Published

Jubilee Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi
Jubilee Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi

(KDRTV) – Nairobi County’s Jubilee nominated MCA Anne Thumbi has been summoned to the party headquarters over disciplinary allegations.

Thumbi, who rose to fame in July last year after it emerged that she had a son with the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth, will appear before the Jubilee Disciplinary Committee on Friday.

She is accused of undermining the party leadership both at the county and national level.

“You are hereby required to appear on November 27, 2020, at 10.00 am when the complaint against you will be heard by this committee at Jubilee party Headquarters in accordance with the Jubilee Party Disciplinary Committee Regulations, 2017,” reads a letter sent to the lawmaker.

Thumbi has been dragged into the war between Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Mohammed Badi. She is one of the lawmakers supporting the governor’s position on the county budget.

She however says her big mistake is her position on the BBI report and her unwavering support for DP William Ruto.

She has been one of the most active Nairobi politicians supporting Ruto and has been seen at the DP’s events on numerous occasions.

Thumbi surprised many when she supported Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga in the Kibra by-elections despite her brother in law Imran Okoth eying the same seat.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Thumbi said she is ready to face her accusers but she will not be intimidated or shaken.

DP William Ruto ally, and the de facto Tanga Tanga political spokesperson Caleb Kositany, has accused the Jubilee Party of intimidating women leaders.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

william ruto sad william ruto sad

Politics

DP William Ruto is Broke, MP Reveals

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is too broke to sustain a NO campaign against the BBI report, Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny has said....

2 days ago
Ruto has opposed the BBI Report Ruto has opposed the BBI Report

Politics

William Ruto Opens up About Cause of 2007 Election Violence

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has finally opened up on the State’s decision to reopen the 2007 Post Election Violence cases. The DP,...

21 hours ago
images 22 images 22

News

William Ruto allies Trash DCI Kinoti After Reopening PEV Cases

(KDRTV) – A section of DP William Ruto’s allies have read malice in Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti’s move to reopen the...

2 days ago
A man stands in front of the remains of the Kiambaa Church on January 2 2008 A man stands in front of the remains of the Kiambaa Church on January 2 2008

News

They Removed his Eight Teeth – Victims of Kiambaa Church Massacre Narrate Ordeal

(KDRTV) – The Kiambaa church massacre has been trending on social media this week, especially after Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti announced...

1 day ago