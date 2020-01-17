Kenya Vice President’s Resignation Letter Leaks on Social Media

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto continues to look like a third wheel in the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Raila Odinga.

Since the March 9, 2018 handshake between the two brothers, Ruto has been sidelined in key government decisions with sources closer to the two indicating that the Sugoi hustler has also been frustrated by government machinery.

Last week, we reported here how the DP was kicked out of his supposed official residence in Mombasa at night. The DP had retired for the evening after a long day in the hot and humid coastal climate. But he found his aides packing personal belongings after receiving orders from above.

On November 27, 2019, the DP was locked out of a meeting between Uhuru and Raila during the launch of the BBI report at the Bomas of Kenya. Several sources also revealed that Ruto’s motorcade was also cleared to leave the venue, long after the two brothers had left.

This week, the President fired firebrand Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri from his Cabinet. Political analysts claim Kiunjuri was sacked because of his anti-BBI stand and close association with the DP. It has also been claimed that Uhuru might not have consulted his deputy before the Cabinet reshuffle. A local daily reported that the President had met Raila a day before cracking the whip on Kiunjuri.

There have been several calls from both the DP’s supporters and opponents for him to resign from the government. Those calling for his resignation have different reasons. But is certainly something he should be considering.

If he chooses to resign, Ruto will not be the first Deputy President to make the bold move.

In 1966, Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga resigned from government after being sidelined by President Jomo Kenyatta.

In his resignation letter dated April 14, 1966, Oginga cited Mzee Kenyatta’s failure to recognise him as his assistant on state matters as the reason.

“You have not given any consideration to me as your number two in state matters. I have a conscience and this, in fact, does prick me when I earn public money but with no job to do. I consider this a waste of public money and I am worried lest the future generations question my sincerity when they learn that I allowed myself to hold a sinecure post in the midst of poverty and misery in our country,” reads part of the letter shared online by ODM blogger Disembe Dikembe.

Should Ruto follow Oginga’s footsteps? If he chooses to do this, he should only remember that Oginga Odinga never became President.