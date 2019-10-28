Connect with us
 

Kenyans Bash Ruto For Making Empty Promises in Kibra

ruto1
Ruto and Mariga (PHOTO COURTESY)

Deputy President William Ruto has come under intense criticism over the remarks he made during a political rally in Kibra on Sunday.

In a rally to drum up support for Jubilee Candidate MacDonald Mariga in the forthcoming by-elections, the DP promised to instantly start constructing a technical college the day after elections if Mariga wins.

“Mko na shida ya maji Kibra. Mko na shida ya barabara Kibra. Mna shida giza Kibra. Kuna njia moja ya kuondoa hizi shida zote, ni kuchagu Mariga ambaye atafanya kazi na serikali ya Jubilee kuleta maendeleo” the DP told a mammoth crowd.

He also promised that the government would construct affordable housing in Kibra under Mariga’s leadership. The project will create jobs for thousands of youths in the slum constituency.

However, his promised were not received well by netizens, who asked him what he has done for Kibra residents for the seven years he has been in power.

In fact, the DP, according to a section of netizens, has never delivered any of the promises he made in 2013. He said Jubilee would construct 5 stadiums and offer paid internships to the youth, non of which has been achieved.

The government has been left with multi-billion unfinished projects. Ruto has previously been on the spot for launching non-existent projects in different parts of the country.

The DP has also been criticized for landing in Kibra under heavy security, a true reflection of what locals endure in the slum constituency on a daily basis.

