Kenyans Bash Ruto For Making Empty Promises in Kibra

Deputy President William Ruto has come under intense criticism over the remarks he made during a political rally in Kibra on Sunday.

In a rally to drum up support for Jubilee Candidate MacDonald Mariga in the forthcoming by-elections, the DP promised to instantly start constructing a technical college the day after elections if Mariga wins.

“Mko na shida ya maji Kibra. Mko na shida ya barabara Kibra. Mna shida giza Kibra. Kuna njia moja ya kuondoa hizi shida zote, ni kuchagu Mariga ambaye atafanya kazi na serikali ya Jubilee kuleta maendeleo” the DP told a mammoth crowd.

Kibra Campaigns: DP Ruto says only Mariga can save Kibra pic.twitter.com/aMiIJ7dEDC — Daily Nation (@dailynation) October 28, 2019

He also promised that the government would construct affordable housing in Kibra under Mariga’s leadership. The project will create jobs for thousands of youths in the slum constituency.

However, his promised were not received well by netizens, who asked him what he has done for Kibra residents for the seven years he has been in power.

If Ruto could deliver half of the things he has promised this country in the last 10yrs , Kenya will jump from a 3rd world country to a developed economy in a fortnight. This guy lies at every chance. pic.twitter.com/83eix7k4nS — Fredrick OMUKANGALA🇰🇪 (@Phrade) October 28, 2019

Ruto, you ARE already in power. What have you done for Kibra? Absolutely shameless promises. Remember stadiums? Kibra is the toilet paper of politicians. Raila is also no better. Kibra has been his toilet paper longer than Ruto. Kibra you are on your own, as always, as forever. pic.twitter.com/KIoYBT39CJ — Dr. John Njenga Karugia, PhD (@johnnjenga) October 28, 2019

In fact, the DP, according to a section of netizens, has never delivered any of the promises he made in 2013. He said Jubilee would construct 5 stadiums and offer paid internships to the youth, non of which has been achieved.

Ruto amePromise watu wa kibra proper houses na training colleges😂😂😂 The same guy alitupromise paid internships, youth employment na 5 stadiums😂😂😂😂😂 Who is the clown now???? — OmondiWinston (@Itiswinny) October 27, 2019

The government has been left with multi-billion unfinished projects. Ruto has previously been on the spot for launching non-existent projects in different parts of the country.

Seven years down the line the Dp Ruto, has never delivered any of his promises, back in Eldoret Kipchoge Stadium is lying barely unfinished..and many more stadium s promised,what else can he deliver to the Kibra resident. Given a chance can this government give an account. — Ethane cool okwash (@OkwakoDaniel) October 28, 2019

The DP has also been criticized for landing in Kibra under heavy security, a true reflection of what locals endure in the slum constituency on a daily basis.

DP Ruto trapped in Moi politics of “ vote for me so that you can get development “ like he walks around with a basket full of projects. Imagine his administration? #KibraConfirmation — Rein (@Asamoh_) October 28, 2019

Kibra residents like all Kenyans, have the right to proper housing, access to jobs and education. DP Ruto claims that they first have to elect his candidate, McDonald Mariga, before these rights are granted can only be interpreted as blackmail &dishonesty.

Worth a serious probe — Philemon ANTHONY (@PhilemonAntony) October 28, 2019

