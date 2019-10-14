Connect with us
 

Politics

Kenyans Call for the Arrest of Junet Mohammed For Threatening to Burn Ruto’s House

Avatar

Published

1 hour ago

on

EGw5Ax9WkAEywRu
Junet Mohammed and Imran Okoth (PHOTO COURTESY)

Kenyans have stormed social media to demand the arrest of Suna East MP Junet Mohammed over incitement allegations.

On Sunday, during a political rally at the DC Grounds in Kibra, the tough-talking MP threatened to lead residents to Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen Home and burn it. According to Junet, the home was being used to bribe Kibra residents ahead of the by-elections set for November 7.

“Tukiona watu wa Kibra wakiitwa kule Karen tena, sisi tutaenda huko na kuchoma hiyo nyumba kwa sababu hiyo nyumba ni ya wanainchi.” Junet told the charged crowd.

He also asked Kibra residents to burn Ruto’s Personal Assistant Farouk Kibet if they see him because he was allegedly taking money to Kibra in the middle of the night.

Read Also: ‘Ruto Has Donated More Money Than Safaricom’

“I have heard there is this Ruto’s man called Farouk Kibet. He usually brings money here at night. I am urging you as Kibra people to burn them alive if you find them here,” he said.

“The law doesn’t allow voter bribery in our land so if you get them bribing, please get a tyre over their heads and burn them up,” he said.

The volatile remarks came just a day after MacDonald Mariga’s convoy was pelted with stones during a rally in Kibra. Mariga is the Jubilee Candidate in the race to succeed Ken Okoth, the former MP who succumbed to cancer in July. Junet claimed that Jubilee attacked their own convoy and accused ODM.

Read Also: How Uhuru is Cleverly Playing Both Ruto and Raila

Now Kenyans are calling for the immediate arrest of the Minority Whip in the National Assembly.

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us enquiries, press releases

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News