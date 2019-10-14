Kenyans Call for the Arrest of Junet Mohammed For Threatening to Burn Ruto’s House

Kenyans have stormed social media to demand the arrest of Suna East MP Junet Mohammed over incitement allegations.

On Sunday, during a political rally at the DC Grounds in Kibra, the tough-talking MP threatened to lead residents to Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen Home and burn it. According to Junet, the home was being used to bribe Kibra residents ahead of the by-elections set for November 7.

“Tukiona watu wa Kibra wakiitwa kule Karen tena, sisi tutaenda huko na kuchoma hiyo nyumba kwa sababu hiyo nyumba ni ya wanainchi.” Junet told the charged crowd.

Junnet here asking kibra residents to be chaotic, light up tires and burn opponents. Too bad #ArrestAratiNaJunet pic.twitter.com/2OJjpny5vc — Kakamega_pundit🇰🇪 (@Kakamega_pundit) October 14, 2019

He also asked Kibra residents to burn Ruto’s Personal Assistant Farouk Kibet if they see him because he was allegedly taking money to Kibra in the middle of the night.

“I have heard there is this Ruto’s man called Farouk Kibet. He usually brings money here at night. I am urging you as Kibra people to burn them alive if you find them here,” he said.

“The law doesn’t allow voter bribery in our land so if you get them bribing, please get a tyre over their heads and burn them up,” he said.



The volatile remarks came just a day after MacDonald Mariga’s convoy was pelted with stones during a rally in Kibra. Mariga is the Jubilee Candidate in the race to succeed Ken Okoth, the former MP who succumbed to cancer in July. Junet claimed that Jubilee attacked their own convoy and accused ODM.

Now Kenyans are calling for the immediate arrest of the Minority Whip in the National Assembly.

Any person spreading hate speech that trigger peace must be arrested. Junet Mohammed is my fellow Luo but has no brain. He's imbecile, mediocre, malicious, egocentric, hypocritical, self-centered, goon, warlord, bandit, & idiot. #ArrestAratiNaJunet PERIOD!!! pic.twitter.com/20iXxY3qyh — Daniel Omondi 🇰🇪 (@omondii_) October 14, 2019

Have you guys noticed when odm panics and starts inciting means they have sense defeat? These are the kicks of a dieing horse, they opt for violence #ArrestAratiNaJunet — Plezident Kingston™ 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@ItsKemey) October 14, 2019

It's sad that politicians are out here inciting voters against their opponents 😒#ArrestAratiNaJunet pic.twitter.com/LgzWiAqYOq — The Kisii Princess 🇰🇪 (@Valerian254) October 14, 2019

Kenyans are now tired of how ODM conducts their campaigns especially when they sense defeat, they always spread hatred and trigger violence, never again should we allow this reign over us #ArrestAratiNaJunet — Plezident Kingston™ 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@ItsKemey) October 14, 2019

Mariga's car was pelted with stones, tyres were set ablaze in the middle of the road, a few metres from a towering Mariga's billboard. Junnet and Arati want to lead demos and burn tires from recent speeches. Mtapoteza #ArrestAratiNaJunet pic.twitter.com/Fhn7kO1OQZ — Kakamega_pundit🇰🇪 (@Kakamega_pundit) October 14, 2019

For Raila Odinga to be successfully politically people must loss lives. Just do your research since 1997. #ArrestAratiNaJunet — Team WSR 🇰🇪 (@TeamWiliamRuto) October 14, 2019

Its up to kibra people to decide whom to vote for whether Imran or Mariga. The problem is not even baba (Raila) Shida ni – people who so round baba with brains with too much negative gangster points. Beta Orengo, Junet & arati asking for demos with tires. #ArrestAratiNaJunet pic.twitter.com/u2eclhvhw0 — Kakamega_pundit🇰🇪 (@Kakamega_pundit) October 14, 2019

