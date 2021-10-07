Kenyans Surprised After Learning Why Moses Kuria Has Been Hospitalized

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has revealed the reason why he has been hospitalized at Karen Hospital for over two weeks now.

Kuria, who has been in hospital since September 27, left many surprised after revealing that he was bedridden following severe burns from his electric blanket.

Yesterday, Kuria spent hours at the theater as doctors cleaned and treated the wounds.

“God is merciful. Just came out of the theatre successfully! We praise His Name,” he wrote on his Twitter account moments after the surgery.

The MP said that he got the burns while warming up himself with the blanket several weeks ago. He didn’t feel the severe burns for a while and did not get treatment immediately.

If you hear electric blanket for the first time through Moses Kuria burn call yourself real hustler. — HASSANBAJUN HAPPIEST (@hassanbajuun) October 7, 2021

An Eletric Blanket is a blanket made from heavy, sturdy material with an internally integrated wiring system that provides warmth and heat through coil wires.

The blanket goes from around Ksh 4,000 all the way to Ksh 20,000 and is used to warm up in a short period of time then unplugged. It shouldn’t be used for long periods.

One of the biggest concerns with electric blankets is that, without proper care and use, they can be a fire hazard.

Cases of the blankets bursting into flames and burning their victims are common.

Experts estimate that an average of 5,000 house fires are caused by electric blankets globally every year, occurring mostly due to either manufacturer fault, improperly installed wiring, or faulty control units.

